Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $11.70 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 396,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279,594 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,929,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,305,000 after purchasing an additional 815,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,235,000 after acquiring an additional 550,558 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,955 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,320,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,623 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 97.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,569 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

