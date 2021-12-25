Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $12.61 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $403.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.88. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $413.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.40.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

