Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,723,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,138,000 after buying an additional 54,321 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,340,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 179,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOOG opened at $300.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.53. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.97 and a 52-week high of $306.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.