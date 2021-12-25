Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 10,151 Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,151 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $12,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JSMD. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth $8,739,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter worth $1,627,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 62.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 23,792 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JSMD opened at $67.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.22. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $70.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

