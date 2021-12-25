Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 56,897 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,897 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $10,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83.

