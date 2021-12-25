Cameco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 384,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,198 call options.

CCJ opened at $22.22 on Friday. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,365,000 after acquiring an additional 275,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after buying an additional 124,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 46.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,942,000 after buying an additional 2,062,144 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,962,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,569,000 after buying an additional 260,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 25.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,629,000 after buying an additional 1,142,460 shares during the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

