Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,586.67

Shares of Canadian General Investments, Limited (LON:CGI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,586.67 ($34.17) and last traded at GBX 2,585 ($34.15), with a volume of 2074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,570 ($33.95).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,503.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,325.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £539.26 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile (LON:CGI)

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

