Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$166.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CNR. Raymond James set a C$158.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a C$149.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$151.26.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$156.66 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$168.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$160.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. The firm has a market cap of C$110.65 billion and a PE ratio of 23.63.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.48 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.