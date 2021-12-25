Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Citigroup

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.75.

CSIQ opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 706.0% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

