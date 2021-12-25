Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Receives $230.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.00.

CDNAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of CDNAF opened at $141.37 on Wednesday. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $175.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.46.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

