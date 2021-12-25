Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Capricor Therapeutics’ earnings. Capricor Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capricor Therapeutics.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.48% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAPR shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 246.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAPR stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.39. 222,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,150. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $8.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 6.21.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

