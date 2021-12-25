CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.11.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.55. 1,069,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,815. CarGurus has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $39.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.78.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $910,169.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $384,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 755,144 shares of company stock worth $26,911,323. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after buying an additional 2,191,237 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 1,795.2% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,198,000 after buying an additional 1,885,000 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,904,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after buying an additional 1,725,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,026,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

