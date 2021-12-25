Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will announce $2.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71 billion. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $26.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9,746.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $16.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $19.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.04 billion to $23.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%.

Several research firms have commented on CCL. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.39.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,190,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,777,789. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 22,389 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 10.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,276,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 125,760 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 29.6% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 99.8% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,809,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,067,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

