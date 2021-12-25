Carnival Co. &’s (CCL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($21.14) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.14) price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

LON CCL opened at GBX 1,462.40 ($19.32) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.67. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of GBX 1,129 ($14.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,890.20 ($24.97). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,404.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,521.23. The stock has a market cap of £17.03 billion and a PE ratio of -2.27.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.