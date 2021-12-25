Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Desjardins cut their target price on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. Cascades has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

