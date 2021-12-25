Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Raised to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $240.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CAT. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.30.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $206.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $175.11 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.53.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,063,000 after buying an additional 276,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,900,000 after buying an additional 49,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,327,000 after buying an additional 192,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.