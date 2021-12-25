Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.69.

NASDAQ:CBOE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.00. 316,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,079. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,227,000 after acquiring an additional 72,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,064,000 after acquiring an additional 70,586 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 8.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,840,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,123,000 after purchasing an additional 147,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

