CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.70 on Top Exchanges

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $518.81 million and approximately $33.52 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001375 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 48.7% against the U.S. dollar.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 744,176,729 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

