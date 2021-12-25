Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Amundi acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $89,561,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Celanese by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,800,000 after purchasing an additional 477,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Celanese by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after purchasing an additional 363,633 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,173,000 after purchasing an additional 214,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,914,000 after purchasing an additional 212,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $161.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.56. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $115.42 and a 12-month high of $174.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.87.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

