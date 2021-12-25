Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Up to $4.64

Shares of Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.64, but opened at $4.79. Celularity shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 464 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on CELU shares. Truist started coverage on Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celularity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Celularity Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

