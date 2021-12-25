Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

CNTA stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Medicxi Ventures Management (J acquired 36,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $428,162.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rubertis Francesco De acquired 60,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $761,036.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 238,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,263 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

