Centre Asset Management LLC Acquires 150 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 32,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $90.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $177.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average of $82.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $92.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

