Centre Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for about 1.9% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after buying an additional 3,954,805 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $148,312,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,981,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,652,000 after purchasing an additional 426,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADM opened at $65.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $69.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average is $62.26.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

