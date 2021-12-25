Centre Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,520 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for 2.7% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

Williams Companies stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

