Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,870 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.10% of Cerner worth $19,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 601.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner during the third quarter worth $41,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Cerner by 141.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cerner by 58.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CERN shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.52. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $92.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

