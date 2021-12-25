Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,945 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $114.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.32 and a 200-day moving average of $118.83. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

