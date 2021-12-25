Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.33.

Several brokerages have commented on LNG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 312.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,013,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,514 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,503,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,171,000 after purchasing an additional 887,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,006,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,291,000 after purchasing an additional 790,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,434,000 after purchasing an additional 772,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.95. The stock had a trading volume of 917,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,080. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $57.28 and a 1-year high of $113.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

