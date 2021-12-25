Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 2.3% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after buying an additional 3,480,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $116.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

