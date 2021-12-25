Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX stock opened at $116.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $224.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

