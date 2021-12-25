Cipher (CPR) Price Tops $0.0005

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 25th. Cipher has a total market cap of $39,274.51 and approximately $263.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded down 54.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.40 or 0.00389799 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008639 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000879 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $624.27 or 0.01232741 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

