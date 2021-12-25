Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Stock Price Up 51.8%

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) rose 51.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 252,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 416% from the average daily volume of 48,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

About Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK)

Cipherloc Corp. engages in the provision of data security solutions. Its product portfolio includes CipherLoc EDGE, ENTERPRISE, GATEWAY and SHIELD. The company was founded by Michael W. DeLaGarza on June 22, 1953 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

