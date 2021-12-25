City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.39

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.39 and last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The stock has a market cap of $840.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,316,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in City Office REIT by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

