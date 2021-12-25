Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

GOVT opened at $26.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.