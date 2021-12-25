Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $963,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 180,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,722.4% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,373 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 168,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.51.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

