Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CLSD. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.86.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 125,848 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 354,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

