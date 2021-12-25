Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.40.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 639,044 shares of company stock worth $14,306,970.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics

