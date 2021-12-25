Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) will report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clene.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLNN. Zacks Investment Research raised Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Clene in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Clene stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.37. 134,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,116. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a current ratio of 13.54. Clene has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $17.82.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Clene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clene by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Clene by 7,045.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clene (CLNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.