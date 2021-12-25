Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. Commercial Vehicle Group reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 540%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $239.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.67 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:CVGI traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 152,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,325. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. The company has a market cap of $248.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $13.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 60.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

