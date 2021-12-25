Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €6.50 by Nord/LB

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €6.50 ($7.30) price objective from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.33) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.58) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.31) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.18) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.50 ($7.30).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

ETR:CBK opened at €6.71 ($7.54) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.98. Commerzbank has a one year low of €4.70 ($5.28) and a one year high of €7.19 ($8.08). The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.88.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.