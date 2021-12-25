Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 78,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GUT. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Shares of GUT stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $8.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

