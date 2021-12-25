Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,191 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,021,712,000 after acquiring an additional 907,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,699,508,000 after acquiring an additional 545,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $892,219,000 after acquiring an additional 429,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $386,018,000 after acquiring an additional 300,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 815,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,708,000 after buying an additional 115,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDY stock opened at $428.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $350.01 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.80.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

