Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 59.8% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,747,000 after acquiring an additional 23,216 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 355.7% during the second quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 31,058 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.5% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXAS opened at $78.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.25. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $73.41 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.05.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

