Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will announce sales of $3.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.20 billion and the lowest is $3.11 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $12.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $12.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

CYH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.29. 845,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,481. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,038,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 19.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 361,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

