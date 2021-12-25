Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Receives $32.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGDDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

MGDDY opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

