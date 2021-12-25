Comparing APA (NASDAQ:APA) & Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and APA (NASDAQ:APA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Falcon Minerals and APA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals $38.88 million 10.40 $7.70 million $0.16 29.25 APA $4.44 billion 2.14 -$4.86 billion $1.50 17.38

Falcon Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than APA. APA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Falcon Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA has a beta of 4.76, indicating that its stock price is 376% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon Minerals and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals 14.63% 3.77% 3.08% APA 8.91% -393.47% 7.32%

Dividends

Falcon Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. APA pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Falcon Minerals pays out 387.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. APA pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Falcon Minerals has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and APA has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Falcon Minerals and APA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals 0 1 2 0 2.67 APA 0 7 11 1 2.68

Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 74.50%. APA has a consensus price target of $32.66, suggesting a potential upside of 25.26%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than APA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of APA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

APA beats Falcon Minerals on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

