Comparing Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) & Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF)

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of Maverix Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Maverix Metals and Theta Gold Mines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $38.58 million 16.97 $23.72 million $0.18 24.94 Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Maverix Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Theta Gold Mines.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Maverix Metals and Theta Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maverix Metals currently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 94.88%. Given Maverix Metals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Risk & Volatility

Maverix Metals has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theta Gold Mines has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Maverix Metals and Theta Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals 47.26% 5.12% 4.83% Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Maverix Metals beats Theta Gold Mines on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc. engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Theta Gold Mines Company Profile

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. Theta Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

