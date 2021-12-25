Comparing Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and EnerSys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A EnerSys $2.98 billion 1.09 $143.37 million $3.50 22.14

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and EnerSys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition 0 0 4 0 3.00 EnerSys 0 1 2 0 2.67

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.43%. EnerSys has a consensus price target of $107.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.71%. Given Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition is more favorable than EnerSys.

Profitability

This table compares Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and EnerSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A N/A EnerSys 4.79% 13.47% 6.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.1% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of EnerSys shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of EnerSys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EnerSys beats Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions. The Motive Power segment engages in the batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. The Specialty segment, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications. It also provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions; and aftermarket and customer support services. EnerSys was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

