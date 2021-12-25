Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. HSBC upgraded Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Shares of CMPGY stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.