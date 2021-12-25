Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compass Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CMPX. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.08.

Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 5,357,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $18,750,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Therapeutics (CMPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.