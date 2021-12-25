Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CFLT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.46.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. Confluent has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.71.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $10,370,020.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock worth $140,054,570.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

